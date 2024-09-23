FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, today announced that Nnamdi Njoku has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective October 7, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925324631/en/

Nnamdi Njoku has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Omnicell, effective October 7, 2024. In this newly created role, Mr. Njoku will lead the Company’s global operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Mr. Njoku will report to Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. Mr. Njoku will lead the Company’s global operations.

Mr. Njoku is a seasoned business executive with approximately 25 years of experience in leading global operations at several global healthcare and medical technology organizations. He most recently served as President – Sports Medicine, Surgical, Upper Extremities and Restorative Therapies of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Prior to this role, Mr. Njoku served more than 18 years at Medtronic plc, a leading global healthcare technology company. Before joining Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., he served as Senior Vice President and President for the Neuromodulation Operating Unit at Medtronic, leading an approximately $2 billion business focused on harnessing the power of neuromodulation to treat conditions like pain and movement disorders. Throughout his career, Mr. Njoku has served in several operational roles of increasing responsibility, including at UnitedHealth Group and Deloitte Consulting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nnamdi to Omnicell and to have him serving in this newly created role,” stated Mr. Lipps. “Nnamdi has built an incredible reputation within the med tech industry and brings an outstanding combination of purpose-driven and values-based leadership with a solid record of driving business operations at scale. We believe his passion for harnessing the power of technology to improve healthcare access and solve unmet medical needs for all, along with his strategic insights, demonstrated execution capabilities, and leadership experience should help continue to position Omnicell for success.”

“I am excited to be joining Omnicell at this pivotal time in the Company’s rich history,” said Mr. Njoku. “Omnicell has a great track record of creating innovative solutions that are designed to address health systems more pressing issues within medication management. Omnicell’s focus on delivering outcomes-centric innovation that is intended to transform the pharmacy care delivery model inspires me. I couldn’t be happier to be part of this transformation, and I am looking forward to working with Randall and all Omnicell employees, as we focus on helping to improve patients’ lives through our efforts to enhance the future of pharmacy care. I look forward to the positive impact our innovative solutions will continue to have on people and communities.”

About Nnamdi Njoku

Prior to joining Omnicell, Mr. Njoku served as President – Sports Medicine, Surgical, Upper Extremities and Restorative Therapies of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global medical technology leader. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Njoku served in various executive and operational leadership roles at Medtronic plc. Prior to Medtronic, Mr. Njoku worked in operational and corporate finance roles at UnitedHealth Group, and began his career at Deloitte Consulting, helping clients optimize their operations. Mr. Njoku served as Vice Chair of People’s Center Healthcare Services, a nationally recognized community health center serving diverse communities in the Minneapolis, Minn. area. He currently sits on the board for the Children’s Theatre Company, the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people that serves a multigenerational audience. Mr. Njoku earned a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas. He is a Fellow of the fourth class of Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship, a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“Reg FD”).

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.