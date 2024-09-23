DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The deployment of 5G radios demands almost 60% more power than their 4G predecessors, creating both infrastructure and cost challenges for wireless service providers. As macro cell sites are upgraded to support the rollout of 5G, existing power infrastructure must also be updated to meet increased needs. To help ensure the appropriate power level is delivered to 5G RRHs, OmniOn Power TM has developed a stand-alone voltage boost system, VoltScaler. The system boosts nominal -48-volt (V) DC power to an appropriate higher voltage (up to –73VDC) to compensate for voltage drop as power is delivered up a cell tower.

“As current is pushed up a cable to the radio at the top of a tower, the voltage drop increases linearly over distance and could impact the operation of the radio. And with 5G radios requiring more power than their predecessors, there is a need for voltages to be boosted at the base of the tower to help ensure reliable, consistent power and voltage is delivered to the radios at the top,” said Raj Radjassamy, director, 5G and wireless segment for OmniOn Power. “Our new VoltScaler system boosts voltages to the level required by the RRHs and helps mitigate the potential impact of voltage drops on network operation.”

OmniOn’s VoltScaler system adjusts output voltage at the boost module to achieve the targeted input voltage of a radio, enabling telecom providers to reuse existing cabling at macro cell sites to support higher-powered 5G equipment. It also allows for new towers to leverage smaller sized, lower-cost power cables while still delivering the voltage needed at the top of the tower. The boost system offers high power density by incorporating three boost converters, each equipped with three 2,708-watt (W) circuits, providing a total of nine individual circuits to power multiple RRHs with varying power requirements. It also provides up to 97% efficiency, helping to reduce OpEx costs.

The system features integrated, protected circuits and control, decreasing the need for external breakers, helping to save costs, and reducing complexity. Each output is connectorized, allowing for simplified installation and tool-free maintenance. Additionally, users can remotely monitor, control and operate each individual circuit depending on load variation. Bypass functionality is also built into each converter, helping to ensure power is delivered to the RRHs if an individual circuit fails.

VoltScaler can be used in conjunction with a cell site’s power system, regardless of manufacturer. It is available in 19”, 1RU-high rack-mount systems measuring 17.2” wide by 1.73” tall by 19.43” deep. It is also available in 2RU systems for customers that need more than nine outputs.

About OmniOn Power

A leader in power conversion technology, OmniOn Power partners with customers to deliver reliable solutions that power their businesses both today and well into the future. Its expertise and support provide peace of mind as the company helps guide customers through changing industry landscapes. OmniOn anticipates future power needs and collaborates to help ensure sustained success. The company’s innovative and reliable products, industry expertise, and partnership are helping customers realize the full potential of 5G, supporting expansive data center demands, powering Industry 4.0, and constantly innovating to power the technologies of tomorrow.

