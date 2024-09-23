CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) (“Onconetix” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions for men’s health and oncology, today announced that the Company’s stockholders have approved all proposals voted on at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on September 5, 2024, and that its Board of Directors (the “Board of Directors” or “Board”) approved a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Results of the Annual Meeting

At the Annual Meeting, Onconetix’s stockholders approved the following proposals:

1) to elect Timothy Ramdeen and Ajit Singh to serve as Class III directors on the Board for a three-year term that expires at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified; 2) to approve amendments to the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2022 Plan”) to increase the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s common stock which may be issued under the 2022 Plan by 54,850,000 shares from 3,150,000 to 58,000,000 shares; 3) to grant the Board the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of Onconetix’s common stock through an amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation at a ratio of not less than 1-for-30 and not more than 1-for-60; 4) to approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of up to 5,709,935 shares of common stock (on a pre-reverse split basis), subject to adjustment, upon conversion of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock (the “Series A Conversion Proposal”); 5) to approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of (on a pre-reverse split basis): (i) 269,672,900 shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock, (ii) such number of shares of common stock to be issued by the Company in a $5 million private placement financing of units, which shall initially include 20,000,000 shares of common stock and up to 6,000,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants included in the units, subject to adjustment, plus such additional number of shares of common stock to be issuable upon the satisfaction of certain price protection conditions, as described further herein and (iii) the assumption and conversion of outstanding stock options of Proteomedix AG (“Proteomedix”) in accordance with the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and Proteomedix (the “PMX Issuance Proposal”); 6) to approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635, the issuance of (on a pre-reverse split basis) (i) 22,375,926 shares of the Company’s common stock upon the exercise of inducement preferred investment options and (ii) 522,105 shares of the Company’s common stock upon the exercise of placement agent warrants, each of which preferred investment options and warrants were issued in and in connection with the Company’s offering that closed on July 12, 2024 (the “Warrant Inducement Proposal”); and 7) to ratify the appointment by the Board of EisnerAmper LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The number of shares of the Company’s common stock to be issued pursuant to the Series A Conversion Proposal, PMX Issuance Proposal, and Warrant Inducement Proposal shall be adjusted to reflect the 1-for-40 reverse stock split approved by the Company’s stockholders and Board of Directors.

Final voting results from the Annual Meeting were reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 10, 2024.

Reverse Stock Split

In conjunction with stockholder approval of the reverse stock split, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to fix a split ratio of 1-for-40 shares. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ONCO” under the new CUSIP number 68237Q104. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $4.00 per share of common stock for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.