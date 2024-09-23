OneStudyTeam Expands Global Reach to More Than 10,000 Research Sites

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

OneStudyTeam, the maker of the patient enrollment management platform StudyTeam, today announced that more than 10,000 global research sites now use StudyTeam for Sites. Available in 15 languages, StudyTeam for Sites offers digital workflow tools to improve recruitment and enrollment management, source data collection, financial management from budgeting to invoice generation, and more. Each site team member can choose their language of preference as they manage their clinical trial pipelines and patient database. Additionally, research sites and their local sponsor teams can take advantage of trainings and detailed course materials in 23 languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Bulgarian, and Portuguese.

Research sites around the world who use StudyTeam for Sites are reporting strong impacts on workflow efficiency. Seacoast Kidney & Hypertension Specialists in New Hampshire implemented the eSource solution within StudyTeam and saw a 25-minute reduction in patient visit times, as well as a 50% reduction in monitoring corrections for source data capture. Before implementing StudyTeam’s eSource solution, Seacoast Kidney & Hypertension Specialists staff reported spending 45 minutes on patient visits.

“I did a visit today with eSource and was done with the data collection within 20 minutes,” said Ashlee Morris, lead clinical researcher at Seacoast Kidney & Hypertension Specialists. “And it also helps me spend more face-to-face time with the patient.”

In addition to the United States, 13 other countries have more than 200 clinical research sites using StudyTeam: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. More than 400 sites use the software in South Korea and Turkey.

StudyTeam securely connects sites to their trial sponsors for automatic and effortless data-sharing, reducing the burden on sites and enhancing a sponsor’s ability to identify and address specific barriers to recruitment and enrollment on every trial before timelines are affected.

“StudyTeam makes it easier for the sponsor to see the recruitment process on site, by keeping patient charts up to date,” said Anne-Helene Boivin, research coordinator at Centre Hospitalier de Mont de Marsan in France. “The platform is highly intuitive and easy to use.”

Another critical tool StudyTeam offers to sites is the ability to build a filterable database of potential candidates across trials as sites move patients through the pre-screening process. Research coordinators can quickly filter candidates by research indication, eligibility criteria, and other factors to match patients to the best trial for them.

“We are using StudyTeam to store patients to see if they are eligible for the study later on,” said Dr. Elise Jonasson Nielsen, who works at the department of hepatology and gastroenterology at the Esbjerg Hospital, University Hospital of Southern Denmark. “[In clinical research] it can be difficult to find the patients that are a fit for the study…. But that is the main reason we are using StudyTeam; it gives us an overview and we all can comment in the portal.”

OneStudyTeam, the creator of StudyTeam, continues to identify opportunities to help reduce site burden through clinical trial software. Because adding more technology to site workflows risks adding site burden, even when that technology is designed to support sites, the company most recently released an online learning portal to efficiently onboard new users. The StudyTeam Learning Center enables site teams to learn the system on their own time and at their own pace.

By providing intuitive workflow tools to sites and streamlining the earliest possible enrollment insights to sponsors, OneStudyTeam strives to accelerate clinical trial enrollment, and ultimately, bring therapies to market sooner. Learn more about StudyTeam solutions at OneStudyTeam.com.