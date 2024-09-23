Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

All amounts

ONEX Corporation, Associated Press

All amountsin U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2024.

About Onex Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has $49 billion in assets under management, of which $8.5 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Zev Korman Vice President, Shareholder Relations and Communications Tel: +1 416.362.7711

