LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Options Technology (Options), a global leader in capital markets infrastructure, proudly announces the opening of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking its commitment to the fast-growing Middle Eastern market and reinforcing its global growth strategy.

Options Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Launch of Dubai Office (Photo: Business Wire)

As an industry leader in delivering cloud-enabled managed services, colocation, connectivity, and high-performance trading infrastructure, Options will use its Dubai office to provide enhanced, localized offerings to clients throughout the region. These services enable financial institutions to access low-latency trading environments, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, and real-time market data integration—all vital for businesses operating in today’s fast-paced financial markets.

Commenting on the significance of the expansion, Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, said: "Opening our Dubai office is a major milestone in our expansion into the Middle East. As we establish our presence in the DIFC, we are equipped to offer our clients unparalleled infrastructure, improved service delivery, and personalized support tailored to their needs. This move represents our ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and fostering long-term partnerships in this rapidly growing region."

Establishing a presence in Dubai will allow Options to enhance its service delivery, offering 24/7 local support to meet the specific demands of international clients. Strategically located in DIFC, Dubai’s financial epicenter, the new office underscores Options' broader mission to support the global capital markets through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise.

This latest expansion adds to the company’s rapid global growth. Recent offices have been established in Paris, Toronto, and Chicago, complementing its existing hubs in New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Auckland, and Belfast.

Today’s announcement is part of a series of exciting developments for Options, including its expansion in Toronto, its support of QUB Rowing at the Paris Olympics 2024 and its partnership with Diffusion Data.

