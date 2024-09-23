Oral Health Pavilion Set for Center Stage at HLTH 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Showcasing the growing importance of the connection between oral health and overall health, four industry-leading companies are premiering a first-of-its-kind Oral Health Pavilion at HLTH 2024. CareQuest Innovation Partners, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henry Schein, and PDS Health are partnering to create an experience that spotlights innovation in clinical practice and the importance of preventive self-care. HLTH attendees will experience the dental practice of the future that includes critical components of medical-dental integration, illustrating how medical and dental professionals can collaborate to improve patient care.
“Introducing the first Oral Health Pavilion at HLTH is a significant step toward integrating dental and medical care, which can enhance both health equity and patient outcomes,” said Denise Marks, chief financial officer and executive vice president at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. “Addressing the gap in oral health innovation presents a crucial opportunity for health innovators to develop comprehensive solutions, making them more attractive to investors. We can drive meaningful progress in the health care industry by recognizing the proven link between oral health and overall health.”
Research increasingly highlights the benefits of integrated care, showing that it can help reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. Ensuring oral health is part of that care is critical, as 90% of all systemic diseases have oral manifestations.
The Oral Health Pavilion will take attendees through various stages of a patient’s oral health journey, which can include minimally invasive treatment options and simple at-home solutions. Health care professionals from multiple specialties can discover new ways to integrate oral health into general health care practices, improving overall patient wellness and care efficiency.
Leaders from all organizations are looking forward to showcasing unique solutions that drive medical-dental integration and show the connection between oral health and overall health:
CareQuest Innovation Partners will also showcase innovative startups that participated in its SMILE Health accelerator, including the 2024 cohort:DentKits, DifferentKind, OraLiva, ThriveLink, Umayana, and Yumlish. Each company will provide an inside look at its innovation — from novel oral wound healing therapies and salivary diagnostics to AI-enabled bots for health service enrollment and at-home dentures — during a “Demo Day” event on Tuesday, October 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the startup stage.
Representatives from the Oral Health Pavilion will also speak on industry panels, including:
Live demonstrations of the solutions that enhance the oral-medical integration will be held throughout HLTH in the Oral Health Pavilion.
About CareQuest Innovation Partners
CareQuest Innovation Partners® validates and scales transformative solutions to improve overall health through oral health. Together, with our ecosystem of leading industry partners, startups, and investors we make health care more accessible, equitable, and integrated. Joined by the shared mission to improve the oral health of all, CareQuest Innovation Partners is the for-profit subsidiary of CareQuest Institute. To learn more, visit carequestinnovation.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Colgate-Palmolive Company
Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.
About Henry Schein, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.
Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.
A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.
For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.
About PDS Health
PDS Health TM continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.
