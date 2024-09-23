Oral Health Pavilion Set for Center Stage at HLTH 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Showcasing the growing importance of the connection between oral health and overall health, four industry-leading companies are premiering a first-of-its-kind Oral Health Pavilion at HLTH 2024. CareQuest Innovation Partners, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henry Schein, and PDS Health are partnering to create an experience that spotlights innovation in clinical practice and the importance of preventive self-care. HLTH attendees will experience the dental practice of the future that includes critical components of medical-dental integration, illustrating how medical and dental professionals can collaborate to improve patient care.

“Introducing the first Oral Health Pavilion at HLTH is a significant step toward integrating dental and medical care, which can enhance both health equity and patient outcomes,” said Denise Marks, chief financial officer and executive vice president at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. “Addressing the gap in oral health innovation presents a crucial opportunity for health innovators to develop comprehensive solutions, making them more attractive to investors. We can drive meaningful progress in the health care industry by recognizing the proven link between oral health and overall health.”

Research increasingly highlights the benefits of integrated care, showing that it can help reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. Ensuring oral health is part of that care is critical, as 90% of all systemic diseases have oral manifestations.

The Oral Health Pavilion will take attendees through various stages of a patient’s oral health journey, which can include minimally invasive treatment options and simple at-home solutions. Health care professionals from multiple specialties can discover new ways to integrate oral health into general health care practices, improving overall patient wellness and care efficiency.

Leaders from all organizations are looking forward to showcasing unique solutions that drive medical-dental integration and show the connection between oral health and overall health:

“At Colgate-Palmolive, we are committed to our purpose as a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all,” said Dr. Maria E. Ryan, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, Colgate-Palmolive. “And with the Colgate brand in more homes than any other, we continue to inform consumers through educational programs about the importance of oral health to overall health and well-being. Improvements in oral health literacy can change knowledge, attitudes and oral health practices. We are thrilled to be part of HLTH’s first-ever Oral Health Pavilion, along with our partners, to lead the way in advancing oral health education, self-care, medical-dental integration and innovation.”

“Henry Schein has long believed that integrated care models focusing on prevention and wellness are essential to improving population health, making care more accessible, and reducing health care expenses,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein. “To advance this vision, our existing oral health workforce is fully capable of performing regular screenings within the existing standard hygiene workflow — including blood pressure monitoring, basic point of care diagnostics, and vaccinations — and then helping patients to coordinate care with other members of the primary health care community. By reimagining the patient services offered during a dental visit, we can relieve access barriers and create a more efficient health care system.”

“Integrating dental and medical care is essential to improving patient outcomes and reducing overall health care costs,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, founder and CEO of PDS Health. “Too many people still lack access to essential dental services, despite the proven link between oral health and overall health. By bringing dentistry to the forefront of the health care conversation, we not only recognize oral health care providers as key members of the primary care team but also emphasize the importance of early detection of systemic diseases through regular dental visits. This approach helps break down barriers to access and makes comprehensive, integrated care a reality for everyone.”

CareQuest Innovation Partners will also showcase innovative startups that participated in its SMILE Health accelerator, including the 2024 cohort:DentKits, DifferentKind, OraLiva, ThriveLink, Umayana, and Yumlish. Each company will provide an inside look at its innovation — from novel oral wound healing therapies and salivary diagnostics to AI-enabled bots for health service enrollment and at-home dentures — during a “Demo Day” event on Tuesday, October 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the startup stage.

Representatives from the Oral Health Pavilion will also speak on industry panels, including:

Say Ahh! Panel, Monday, October 21, 10:40 – 11:20 a.m., Bold Stage: Moderated by Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, senior advisor of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, industry partners Stephen Thorne, founder and CEO of PDS Health, and Dr. Maria E. Ryan, EVP and chief clinical officer of Colgate-Palmolive will join Sarah Chavarria, chief executive officer and president of Delta Dental of California to discuss the importance of a holistic approach to health care that includes oral health as a fundamental component.

Here, There, Primary Care, Monday, October 21, 2:20 – 3 p.m., Rocket Stage: David Kochman, chief corporate affairs officer for Henry Schein, will join Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health, Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer, DaVita, and Kameron Leigh Matthews, chief health officer at Cityblock Health to discuss current primary care concerns and potential solutions including AI, expanded roles for PAs and nurse practitioners, and integrated and innovative care models.

Live demonstrations of the solutions that enhance the oral-medical integration will be held throughout HLTH in the Oral Health Pavilion.

