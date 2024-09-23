AI based wildfire sensors will be placed at high-risk locations across Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfires have grown in frequency and intensity, devastating communities throughout California and around the globe. According to a recent report by Betty and Gordon Moore Foundation, “An investment that can help California fire officials achieve a 15-minute reduction in response time could be expected to generate $3.5 - $8.2 billion in economic benefits, and $150 - $350 million in fiscal benefits annually.” An early detection system is undergoing trials in Southern California thanks to a partnership between the Orange County Fire Authority and SensoRyAI.

SensoRyAI’s innovative wireless mesh sensor network leverages an innovative heterogenous sensor architecture and artificial intelligence to detect wildfires at their incipient stage and notifies frontline firefighters instantly. This real-time data enables rapid deployment of resources and improved decision-making during critical moments.

"Every single second counts when we respond to a wildfire,” said Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief for the Orange County Fire Authority, an all-risk agency that protects nearly two million people across 78 fire stations in Orange County, California. “We are committed to evaluating innovative technologies that have the potential to assist in cutting down detection and response times. We have not only been following the development and evolution of the SensoRyAI solution for the past couple of years, but also reviewing its test results. We believe it has the potential to prevent widespread destruction, and most importantly, to save lives by providing us with the information we need to act quickly.”