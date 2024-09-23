Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Oregon Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2024.

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates six Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919376244/en/

CONTACT: Ryan Dempster

Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

503-485-2222

Bank@wvbk.com

KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 02:40 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 02:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919376244/en

