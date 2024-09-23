Sections
September 18, 2024

Orion Group Holdings to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials ...

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that Orion management will participate in D.A. Davidson’s 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference. The Conference will take place on September 19-20, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., Associated Press

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc. Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247 orn@finprofiles.com

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

