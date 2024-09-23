NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

OIC, a leading North American infrastructure investment firm with offices in New York, Houston, and London, has announced three internal promotions.

Abbie Perrywas promoted toManaging Director and Co-Chief Financial Officer, Fund Operations, Accounting & Tax. Her role includes leadership of corporate and fund financial and accounting operations, management of financial statements and reporting, and oversight of all tax and audit functions.

For the past four years, Abbie served as Senior Vice President of Fund Operations and Finance & Controller of Infrastructure Growth. She has been instrumental in building a robust and high-performing operations and accounting team.

Prior to joining OIC, Abbie was a senior audit manager at PwC. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees from Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University.

Georgiana Zehner was promoted to Managing Director and Co-Chief Financial Officer, Financial Planning & Enterprise Development. Her role includes leadership of capital raising for our funds and portfolio companies, strategic financial planning for the firm, and oversight of our valuation processes. After nearly four years of leading successful transactions as Senior Vice President on the Infrastructure Credit team, Georgiana will now apply her investment evaluation, structuring and execution skills in support of strategic financial initiatives across the firm and in each investment strategy.

Prior to joining OIC, Georgiana was a Vice President in the Natural Resources Group of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division. In addition to her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth, she earned her Juris Doctor and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Abbie and Georgiana will work together as strategic Co-CFOs to help OIC succeed as a complex multi-strategy investment firm.

“At OIC, we believe in providing leadership growth opportunities,” said OIC CEO and Co-Managing Partner Nazar Massouh. “I’m confident that implementing this strategic Co-CFO model, along with establishing People & Talent as a key function with expanded responsibilities, will drive continued success for OIC and our investors.”

Louise Matthews was promoted to Managing Director and Head of People & Talent. She will lead OIC’s people and talent function, which includes talent acquisition and onboarding, learning and development, compensation and benefits, and team engagement. Louise has worked with OIC’s team for three years as a talent consultant to oversee the firm’s people initiatives, improving many aspects of the hiring and onboarding experience, leadership development programs, and team engagement strategies.

Prior to OIC, Louise served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Summit Midstream Partners. Before that, she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Truist Bank and held senior leadership roles as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Human Resources at Voya Investment Management and other prominent organizations. Louise holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University.

Gerrit Nicholas, OIC CIO and Co-Managing Partner, said, “I am excited to have Abbie, Georgiana, and Louise join the senior management team at OIC. When you promote this combination of talent, experience, and energy great things happen!”