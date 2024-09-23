Orpyx Secures $20M Investment Led by Perceptive Advisors

NEW YORK & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. ( Orpyx ®), the leader in diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) and amputation prevention, announced the completion of an additional $20 million in growth capital led by Perceptive Advisors ( Perceptive ).

“Orpyx is an innovator in diabetic foot ulcer prevention,” said Sam Chawla, Portfolio Manager at Perceptive Advisors. “We are excited to partner with the company to support the mission of improving the lives of people at risk from the impacts of peripheral neuropathy and diabetes.”

The Orpyx® Sensory Insole system enhances standard custom orthotics by integrating advanced multi-modal sensor technology that allows for continuous remote monitoring, backed by a dedicated team of specialized nurses. This system monitors critical parameters such as plantar pressure, temperature, activity, and adherence, which are essential for preventing debilitating foot complications in individuals with diabetes and neuropathy.

“We’re proud to partner with Perceptive Advisors, whose belief in our mission will help us make an even greater impact on the lives of people managing diabetes,” said Dr. Breanne Everett, CEO of Orpyx. “Together, we’re not just advancing technology—we’re saving limbs, extending mobility, and enhancing the healthspan of those facing the serious complications of diabetic foot disease. This partnership allows us to accelerate our commercial efforts in delivering life-changing solutions to patients and healthcare providers, ultimately improving outcomes for those most in need.”

About Orpyx

Orpyx is transforming the lives of people living with diabetes by preventing costly and life-altering lower limb complications. With the Orpyx Sensory Insole system, the company empowers individuals through seamless, personalized remote care, enabling continuous monitoring of key health indicators as they go about their daily lives. In partnership with US health plans and organizations like the Veterans Health Administration, Orpyx is working to stop diabetic foot ulcers and amputations before they happen, helping people maintain their mobility, independence, and quality of life. For more information about Orpyx, visit www.orpyx.com.

About Perceptive

Founded in 1999, Perceptive Advisors focuses on supporting progress in the life sciences industry by identifying opportunities and directing financial resources toward the most promising technologies in modern healthcare. Today, the firm manages approximately $8 billion across its strategies. For more information about Perceptive, visit www.perceptivelife.com.