Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Orthobond Supports Hospital for Special Surgery’s Presentation of New Landmark Study on Bacteria in Patients Undergoing Lumbar Spine Surgery at 2024 NASS Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Orthobond Corporation, a leader in covalently-bound antibacterial surface technologies with broad applications in the medical device industry, announced today that an oral presentation will be given by Philip Paschal, MS, from the Hospital for Special Surgery at the 2024 Annual North American Spine Society (NASS) Meeting in Chicago, IL., on September 25-28. The presentation, titled ‘ The clinical survivorship of bacteria positive culture patients at the time of index lumbar fusion surgery,’ will focus on the risk of bacteria in the perioperative setting and how it may affect clinical outcomes in lumbar fusion surgeries. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 25 th at 2:22pm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924308081/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Orthobond recently received a De Novo grant for the use of Ostaguard™, its proprietary antibacterial surface treatment, on a permanent medical device. This is the first ever granting by the FDA of a De Novo submission for a non-eluting coating designed to actively kill bacteria that contaminate the surface of a medical device, with an initial application in the field of Orthopedic Spinal Implants. To learn more about Orthobond and its novel antibacterial surface treatment, visit booth #2717 or www.orthobond.com.

About Orthobond Orthobond Corporation is a surface technology company that has developed proprietary antibacterial surfaces with broad applications in multiple industries such as medical device, commercial, industrial, automotive, and beyond. Orthobond is the first company to utilize surface modifications that can be permanently bound to any surface, killing bacteria by mechanically rupturing pathogens without using eluting antibiotics.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924308081/en/

CONTACT: Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Sean.Leous@Westwicke.com

646-866-4012

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Orthobond Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924308081/en

