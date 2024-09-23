ORKA-001 is a novel, subcutaneously (SQ) administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23p19. Inhibitors of IL-23p19 have become the preferred first-line therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe PsO given their strong efficacy and safety profile. Currently approved therapies are dosed four to six times per year and deliver PASI 100, or fully clear skin, for less than half of patients after four months. ORKA-001 has the potential to be dosed just once or twice a year and is designed to achieve higher exposures than currently marketed IL-23p19 antibodies, which could lead to higher rates of disease clearance. Data from studies in non-human primates and other preclinical assays show that ORKA-001 binds to a similar epitope with similar affinity as risankizumab and has a significantly extended half-life over three times longer than risankizumab.

About Oruka Therapeutics

