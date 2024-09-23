Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SLCRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Silver Crown Royalties Inc. Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenue and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

