SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman encourages Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

On September 9, 2024, Morgan Stanley disclosed that it reduced its investment in Outset Medical shares by roughly 79%, from approximately 3.4 million shares held as of February 9, 2024 to approximately 708 thousand shares as of that date. Previously, on September 5, 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed that it reduced its investment in Outset by roughly 97%, from approximately 4.7 million shares held as of January 23, 2024 to approximately 135 thousand shares. These disinvestment disclosures follow investor concerns about the propriety of Outset Medical’s disclosures about its business prospects and operations, specifically those concerning its Tablo Hemodialysis System (“Tablo products”). The company received Section 510(k) clearance from the FDA on July 29, 2022 for the Tablo products “as indicated for use in patients with acute and/or chronic renal failure, with or without ultrafiltration, in an acute or chronic care facility” and “in the home.”

Class Period: Aug. 1, 2022 – Aug. 7, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 28, 2024 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/om Contact the Firm Now: OM@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Securities Class Action:

Outset Medical is facing allegations of making false and misleading statements, as detailed in a recent complaint. The company is accused of misleading investors about several critical issues:

It was marketing its Tablo products for continuous renal replacement therapy, an indication not approved by the FDA. It likely needed to submit an additional 510(k) application to the FDA for these products. It faced a substantial risk of halting Tablo product sales pending FDA approval for additional indications. It lacked the necessary sales team and processes to effectively ramp up Tablo sales. Its revenue growth would be adversely impacted due to these issues.

The situation began to unravel on July 7, 2023, when Outset Medical announced it had received a warning letter from the FDA. The letter asserted that the company was promoting a Tablo product, the “TabloCart,” without proper authorization under the existing 510(k).

Subsequently, on August 2, 2023, Outset Medical disclosed it was pausing shipments of the TabloCart pending an additional 510(k) application and FDA clearance. This pause signaled to investors that the FDA warning and the cessation of TabloCart sales would negatively impact the company’s financial performance.

On October 12, 2023, Outset Medical reported disappointing Q3 2023 financial results and guidance, attributing the dampened growth to the FDA warning letter.