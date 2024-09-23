MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Mosaicist, Inc., a leader in mosaic artistry and craftsmanship, proudly announces the completion of the largest rooftop glass mosaic mural in the United States at the highly anticipated St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, opening this summer. This monumental project showcases over 1.3 million hand-placed tiles, creating a breathtaking visual experience that sets a new standard in luxury resort design.

The expansive 60-foot by 60-foot rooftop pool mosaic, featuring over 750,000 handmade tiles, incorporates Corral’s signature large-format custom handmade Smalti mosaic glass chunks, accented with 24kt white and yellow gold inlays within the Jacaranda flowers. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Landmark of Artistic Excellence

Nestled on Sarasota’s pristine 18-acre barrier island, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort promises an unparalleled experience of luxury and sophistication. The resort’s aesthetic is elevated by two major mosaic installations designed by renowned Hispanic-American artist Ray Corral. The front mosaic mural, spanning 60 feet wide by 11 feet high and comprising over 600,000 hand-placed mosaic pieces, showcases Corral's unique craftsmanship and distinctive use of oversized handmade mosaic Smalti pieces. The expansive 60-foot by 60-foot rooftop pool mosaic, featuring over 750,000 handmade tiles, incorporates Corral’s signature large-format custom handmade Smalti mosaic glass chunks, accented with 24kt white and yellow gold inlays within the Jacaranda flowers.

Design and Inspiration

Developer Chuck Whittall, the founder, CEO, and President of Unicorp National Developments, collaborated with the artist Ray Corral to conceive the mosaic murals at St. Regis Longboat Key. Whittall outlined the desired ambiance and elements, particularly inspired by a Florida west coast oceanic theme with turquoise and blue hues. This vision informed the background digital design, carefully selected from numerous iterations. The floral motif, drawing from the majestic Jacaranda Tree at the entry roundabout, adds a distinctive touch, with pink and purple flowers serving as both decorative elements and a visual break in the ocean-themed composition front waterfall feature.

A meticulous selection process led to the final design being chosen among 15 digital concepts and over 30 mock-ups. This design continuity extends to the rooftop pool area, ensuring a cohesive aesthetic across the property. Mr. Whittall's emphasis on creating iconic vistas from the balconies underscores the integration of the St. Regis logo into the mosaic design, making it a landmark feature.

Innovative Craftsmanship and Collaboration

These mosaic murals embody the oceanic beauty of Florida’s west coast. Partnering with Italian-based Litokol, a global leader in setting material and construction products, the project sets new standards in outdoor and underwater mosaic applications. This artistic endeavor not only highlights the resort’s commitment to luxury but also positions it as a unique attraction in the region.

“This project is a testament to the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern artistic vision, creating a landmark that visitors will admire for years to come,” says Ray Corral, the mosaic artist behind the murals.

A Celebration of Art and Luxury

The mosaic murals are a testament to Mosaicist, Inc.'s artistic excellence and a reflection of the resort’s commitment to providing an extraordinary guest experience. These artworks serve as iconic features, seamlessly integrating with the resort’s exquisite design, legendary sunsets, and personalized services.