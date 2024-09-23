Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2024 Dividend

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 18, 2024.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global residential and commercial building products leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our four integrated businesses – Roofing, Insulation, Doors, and Composites – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with more than 25,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919965156/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations:

Megan James

419.348.0768

Investor Relations:

Amber Wohlfarth

419.248.5639

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING BUILDING SYSTEMS ENGINEERING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Owens Corning

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 04:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919965156/en

