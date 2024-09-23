OxiClean™ Celebrates National Adulting Day on September 19, 2024

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

OxiClean™, a trusted name in household cleaning products, is excited to celebrate National Adulting Day on September 19, 2024. This special day is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the everyday responsibilities and achievements of adults everywhere. From managing finances to keeping a clean home, adulting encompasses a wide range of essential life skills that OxiClean is proud to support. OxiClean understands that maintaining a clean and organized home is a significant part of adulting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919875334/en/

Anthony Sullivan, Photo Courtesy of OxiClean

“ OxiClean isn't just a laundry stainfighter, it's a symbol of adulthood. Much like charcuterie, throw pillows and dinner parties. When you use OxiClean and find yourself waxing poetic about it, you have arrived as an adult!” said OxiClean spokesperson, Anthony “Sully” Sullivan.

National Adulting Day emphasizes the duties and hurdles of adulthood. This includes key milestones such as landing a first job, owning a home, adopting a pet, or welcoming a child. Each moment brings joy and potentially unavoidable messes. To mark this day, OxiClean has collaborated with renowned influencers to deliver an educational content series that resonates with adults and simplifies everyday tasks.

“We can all relate to the messy moment of adulthood, even though it can look different for everyone,” said television personality, Jesse Solomon of Bravo’s Summer House. “For me, I’m always catching my next flight, attending events, working on my next endeavor, or trying to conquer the dating scene. With OxiCleanand these tips on how to win at adulthood, I know I have messes and odors covered, no matter what comes next.”

In honor of National Adulting Day, OxiClean is celebrating on social media throughout the month of September. OxiClean has teamed up with Bravolebrity Jesse Solomon and top influencers like Maria Monson and Caitlin Murray to create powerful, relatable content that empowers adults and makes everyday tasks easier. The series explores diverse topics such as stain removal, laundry maintenance, and tips for maintaining cleanliness and freshness of fabrics. Keep an eye on OxiClean social media channels for exciting offers on your favorite OxiClean products. It's OxiClean's way of saying thank you for choosing OxiClean as your trusted partner in adulting.

OxiClean is available for purchase in-store and online at major retailers. For more information about OxiClean, please visit oxiclean.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @oxicleanofficial and TikTok at @oxicleanofficial.

About OxiClean