Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Pac-12 files federal lawsuit against Mountain West over $43 million in 'poaching' penalties

The Pac-12 is suing the Mountain West over what it calls an unlawful and unenforceable “poaching penalty” that could cost the rebuilding conference more than $40 million for adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
FILE - The Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
FILE - The Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Colorado State fan holds up a sign to mark the school's move to the Pac-12 Conference from the Mountain West during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A Colorado State fan holds up a sign to mark the school's move to the Pac-12 Conference from the Mountain West during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The antitrust complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California and is seeking a declaratory judgement by a judge.

“The action challenges an anticompetitive and unlawful ‘Poaching Penalty’ that the MWC imposed on the Pac-12 to inhibit competition for member schools in collegiate athletics," the lawsuit said.

The Mountain West has exit fees of upwards of $17 million for departing schools. Those fees can increase depending on how much advanced notice a school provides. There are also poaching fees that were put in place in the Mountain West's scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State, the only current Pac-12 members this season.

The fee starts at $10 million and increases by an increment of $500,000 for every additional school the Pac-12 adds from the Mountain West.

With four already on board, the total is $43 million.

The Pac-12 has also targeted Mountain West schools Utah State and UNLV. Adding them would cost another $24.5 million.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

