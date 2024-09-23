IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank has committed $100,000 over the next two years to support Susan G. Komen’s (“SGK”) Financial Assistance Program (“KFA”). The KFA is focused on advancing health equity for under-insured, uninsured, and underserved populations.

The Bank is dedicated to addressing health inequalities and improving access to breast cancer care. SGK helps women and men, including those with little or no health insurance, receive breast health education, screening, treatment, and support. 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer. Experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

“The Bank’s support for Komen’s health equity mission grows our ability to deliver on saving lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities,” said Megan Klink, Vice President of Susan G. Komen’s West Region. “With the Bank's partnership, we are helping breast cancer patients in need access and complete life-saving treatment."

“Pacific Premier is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen in the important fight against breast cancer, particularly in supporting underserved women and men,” said Sherri Scott, Sr. EVP/Chief ESG & Corporate Responsibility Officer for Pacific Premier Bank. “We hope our support provides more access to treatment and education as well as financial peace of mind to those affected by the disease.”

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen ® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. To find resources, please visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $18 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and over 32,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

