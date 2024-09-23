Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2024 results. The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan. Third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

To access the conference call, you may pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10184918/fb352f9a34. Once you have registered, you will receive your dial-in number. When dialing in the day of the call, please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

If you prefer not to pre-register, you may dial in the day of the call using one of the following toll-free numbers: 833-816-1102 (U.S.), 866-605-3852 (Canada) or 412-317-0684 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

A replay of the call will also be available from October 23, 2024 until November 6, 2024. To access the recording, please use one of the following toll-free numbers: 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International). The replay Access Code is: 4213034.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com. Please go to the Investor Relations tab to access the call.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 86 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918652713/en/

CONTACT: Barbara Sessions

Packaging Corporation of America

INVESTOR RELATIONS: (877) 454-2509

PCA Web Site:www.packagingcorp.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING PACKAGING FOREST PRODUCTS

SOURCE: Packaging Corporation of America

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 02:30 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 02:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918652713/en

