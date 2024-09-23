Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAINWeek 2024, the largest pain management conference in the United States, concluded its four-day run from September 3-6 at the iconic Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Organized by Informa Connect, this annual event reaffirmed its status as the epicenter for pain management innovation, drawing thousands of healthcare professionals from across the globe.

The conference united a diverse array of medical specialists—from physicians and nurse practitioners to pharmacists and physical therapists — driven by a shared mission to advance pain management strategies. An attendee captured the essence of the event, noting, "The best part of these big conferences is reconnecting with people you don't often get to see," highlighting PAINWeek's crucial role in fostering professional networks.

Anchoring this year's event was an inspirational keynote by Charles Clark, a former world-class athlete and 3-time NCAA National Champion. Clark's powerful narrative highlighted innovative approaches to pain management and personal resilience. His keynote address struck a chord with the audience, emphasizing the transformative power of alternative modalities and patient empowerment. Clark's poignant observation, "Sometimes, what someone needs most isn't our wisdom, but our willingness to be present," encapsulated the conference's ethos of compassionate, patient-centered care.

Over 90 industry experts shared insights across a spectrum of topics, equipping attendees with the latest advancements to navigate the rapidly evolving field of pain management. The sessions on psychedelics were another standout feature, exploring their emerging role in pain management. As one participant remarked, "I've learned more at PAINWeek than anywhere else. The best part is bringing that knowledge back to my community as a pioneer and leader." The Scientific Poster/Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall on September 5 showcased 124 scientific poster abstracts, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and professional relationship-building.

Reflecting on the event's success, Doreen Brown, CEO of Informa Connect Medical Division, commented: "PAINWeek 2024 reflects the growing importance of pain management in healthcare. We're proud to facilitate this gathering of diverse healthcare professionals, all dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional patient care in pain management."