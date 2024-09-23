DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced a contract awarded by the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL) expanding Maven Smart System access across the military services to include the Army, Air Force, Space Force, Navy, and US Marine Corps. This firm-fixed price contract is worth up to $99,804,561 over five years and simplifies and expedites the ability for services to access the existing capabilities within Maven Smart System. Maven Smart System is part of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Maven AI infrastructure.

“To stay ahead of our adversaries, we must deliver software advantage at speed and at every level of the Department of Defense,” said Shannon Clark, Head of Defense Growth, Palantir. “NGA has been a leader in rapidly adopting the strongest AI capabilities to enable warfighters around the globe, and we are excited to support the program as it scales to meet critical infrastructure requirements across all of the services.”

This expanded user base is a result of demand for Maven Smart System to improve interoperability between strategic and tactical operations within the military departments and increase readiness by building upon existing Department of Defense investments for joint interoperability and fight-tonight capabilities. Palantir’s platform will support AI-enabled battlespace awareness, global integration, force management, contested logistics, joint fires and targeting workflows.

Project Maven was established in 2017 with the objective of delivering flagship AI capabilities to the Department of Defense. Project Maven transitioned to NGA in 2023, where it became a Program of Record called Maven. Maven provides the cloud infrastructure, software capabilities, and AI that powers CDAO’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiatives.

“Rapid fielding and adoption of critical technology -- including the agile, effective, and responsible deployment of AI/ML — is essential for the United States to maintain its competitive advantage,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. “This contract vehicle will allow every military department to tap into the innovation that the Office of Secretary of Defense and NGA have created through Maven to accelerate their own CJADC2 programs. We are proud to work alongside dozens of America’s strongest technology providers supporting the broader initiative to provide America’s warfighters at every echelon with the most effective capabilities available today.”

Through Maven Smart System, software and advanced digital capabilities act as the connective tissue between operators and sensor feeds, platforms (hardware and software), and algorithms. These AI-enabled capabilities drastically enhance the speed and accuracy of software-enabled workflows, improving operational decision-making through human-machine teaming. Palantir solutions leverage the DoD’s investments in AI and machine learning to operationalize and field CJADC2 capabilities in real-world environments.

