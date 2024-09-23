Palantir Ranked No. 1 Vendor in AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, today announced it had been recognized as a top performer by Dresner Advisory Services in the 2024 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Wisdom of Crowds® Market Study, for a second year in a row.
The report provides a comprehensive, real-world perspective on the market, includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, neural networks, and data mining to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events. Among the top-rated vendors, Palantir received its highest scores in analytical features & functions, model operations, and usability.
“Our AI/DS/ML research reflects the growing significance of these technologies as organizations seek to enhance operations, improve forecasting, and drive innovation. In 2024, organizations are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their operations, with a marked rise in production use, experimental applications, and planned adoption over the next 12 months,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.
"Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) enables organizations to bring the power of Generative AI into their most critical operations," said Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir's chief architect. "We appreciate this recognition by the Dresner team, and believe it reflects the real-world results being seen by the hundreds of enterprises using AIP in production today."
As an objective source of industry research, consumers use the Dresner Advisory Services AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study to understand how their peers leverage and invest in business intelligence and related technologies. In rating the vendors, Dresner considers analytical features and functions, neural networks, data preparation, usability, ModelOps, scalability, open-source support, and access to data sources. A notable trend in this year's findings is the rapid expansion of generative AI. Organizations are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their operations, with a marked rise in production use, experimental applications, and planned adoption over the next 12 months.
To view the full report and see how Palantir compared to its peers, visit https://www.palantir.com/2024-ai-ds-ml-market-study/.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924436532/en/
CONTACT: Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CONTRACTS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT DEFENSE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Palantir Technologies Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/24/2024 06:59 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 06:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924436532/en