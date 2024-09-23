Palantir Ranked No. 1 Vendor in AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, today announced it had been recognized as a top performer by Dresner Advisory Services in the 2024 AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Wisdom of Crowds® Market Study, for a second year in a row.

The report provides a comprehensive, real-world perspective on the market, includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, neural networks, and data mining to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events. Among the top-rated vendors, Palantir received its highest scores in analytical features & functions, model operations, and usability.

“Our AI/DS/ML research reflects the growing significance of these technologies as organizations seek to enhance operations, improve forecasting, and drive innovation. In 2024, organizations are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their operations, with a marked rise in production use, experimental applications, and planned adoption over the next 12 months,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

"Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) enables organizations to bring the power of Generative AI into their most critical operations," said Akshay Krishnaswamy, Palantir's chief architect. "We appreciate this recognition by the Dresner team, and believe it reflects the real-world results being seen by the hundreds of enterprises using AIP in production today."

As an objective source of industry research, consumers use the Dresner Advisory Services AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning Market Study to understand how their peers leverage and invest in business intelligence and related technologies. In rating the vendors, Dresner considers analytical features and functions, neural networks, data preparation, usability, ModelOps, scalability, open-source support, and access to data sources. A notable trend in this year's findings is the rapid expansion of generative AI. Organizations are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their operations, with a marked rise in production use, experimental applications, and planned adoption over the next 12 months.

To view the full report and see how Palantir compared to its peers, visit https://www.palantir.com/2024-ai-ds-ml-market-study/.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements