PandaDoc Launches First Fully Integrated CPQ Solution for HubSpot

PandaDoc, a leader in end-to-end document workflows, today announced the launch of its latest product, PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot, the first fully embedded configure, price, quote (CPQ) integration for HubSpot Sales Hub. Available to Enterprise and App Volume customers, the integration allows sellers to create and send quotes from HubSpot Sales Hub using PandaDoc’s industry-leading document tools, reducing errors, saving time, and delivering a superior buying experience.

“PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot represents a major leap forward in sales automation for revenue teams,” Kirk Miles, Chief Product Officer at PandaDoc, said. “This is the only guided selling integration of its kind and allows reps to manage entire deal cycles using PandaDoc’s best-in-class sales capabilities — like document creation and e-sign — without ever having to leave HubSpot.”

PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot is built on top of an industry-leading integration with HubSpot, offering a clean, integrated UX that has been recognized as a HubSpot Essential App for Sales in 2024. It offers easy, no-code implementation, eliminating typical barriers to CPQ adoption like lengthy transition times and lack of specialized personnel.

Key features and benefits of PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot

Guided selling: Pre-configured playbooks streamline the quote generation process, reducing manual errors and accelerating the sales cycle.

Rules engine: Administrators can set flexible pricing rules and guardrails, ensuring sales representatives always comply with company policies while customizing quotes.

End-to-end integration: Sales representatives can manage their entire deal cycle — from deal room to eSign, payments, and beyond — using PandaDoc features now available in HubSpot.

Easy implementation: Designed with nimble organizations in mind, PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot provides fast implementation that requires zero consultants or coding.

“Implementing a CPQ solution has traditionally been a challenge due to the high costs and complexity involved,” Taylor Jeffery, Sales Manager at Consensus, said. “With PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot, we’ve streamlined our quoting process significantly, allowing us to close deals faster and with greater accuracy, all within the familiar HubSpot environment.”

Businesses can learn more about this integrated solution by visiting PandaDoc.com/CPQ or contacting one of our authorized partners.

About PandaDoc

Since our inception in 2013, PandaDoc has been dedicated to enabling the success of burgeoning enterprises by revolutionizing document workflows. Offering a comprehensive document automation platform featuring cutting-edge e-signature capabilities, PandaDoc empowers agile teams to streamline the creation, management, and signing of digital documents, spanning proposals, quotes, contracts, payments, and beyond. With over 56,000 satisfied customers leveraging PandaDoc to enhance document workflows, insights, and efficiency, we are committed to delivering an exceptional user experience. PandaDoc enjoys the support of prominent venture firms and corporate investors such as OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. Proudly embracing a remote-first approach, PandaDoc has more than 650 employees globally. For more information, please visit www.PandaDoc.com.