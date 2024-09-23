Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

PANL Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Fleet Is Fair to Shareholders

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: PANL) acquisition of 100% ownership in fifteen handy-size vessels is fair to Pangaea shareholders. The fifteen handy-size vessels have a total net asset value of $193 million. As consideration for the vessels, Pangaea will issue approximately 19.0 million of new common shares to the vessels owners.

Halper Sadeh encourages Pangaea shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Pangaea and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Pangaea shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Pangaea shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Pangaea shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924151160/en/

CONTACT: Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

