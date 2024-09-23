SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Paradise Group (KRX: 034230)(Chairman: Chun Phillip) officially opened its newly expanded VIP-exclusive venue at Paradise Casino Walkerhill in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on September 14. This marks the casino’s first expansion in nine years, increasing its size by 17%.

View of Paradise Casino Walkerhill VIP venue (Image: Paradise Group)

Since its opening in 1968, Paradise Casino Walkerhill has been instrumental in driving VIP sales in the foreigner-only casino market. As part of the Paradise Value Up Project, this expansion has transformed the second-floor buffet restaurant of Grand Walkerhill Seoul into a casino, creating about 1,064㎡ space dedicated to high-stakes bettors (high rollers).

The new venue is reserved for the top 1% of clients and is designed in a refined Art Deco style, featuring classic aesthetics, geometric patterns, and brilliant colors. It includes seven private rooms, a lounge, and a bar, offering personalized high-end services and an elevated gaming experience.

With this expansion, the total area of Paradise Casino Walkerhill has increased from 3,934.60㎡ to 4,587.26㎡. The number of gaming machines has also risen by 19, now featuring 112 table games and 213 machine games.

Paradise Group expects a continued sales growth from the new VIP venue, projecting KRW 22 billion in 2025 and KRW 32 billion in 2026. The company also plans to further enhance its VIP customer base by opening a new international lounge at Gimpo Airport in October.

Paradise Group’s CEO Choi, Jong Hwan said, "This expansion will bring us a critical opportunity to secure both physical infrastructure and high roller customers, enabling us to gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator. Paradise Group will continue to enhance VIP-exclusive facilities and service competitiveness across all locations, and we are committed to transforming into a smart casino by adopting new digital technologies, solidifying our position as a first mover in the market."

Paradise Group currently operates foreigner-only casinos in many cities including Seoul, Incheon, Busan, and Jeju. It has strengthened its standing as a global resort complex company with the launch of ‘PARADISE CITY,’ the first resort complex in Northeast Asia, in 2017.