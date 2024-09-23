AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service. While included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 version of the report, this is the first time Parallels has appeared as one of the placed vendors within the Magic Quadrant.

Parallels DaaS is a cloud-native, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution that offers users secure and seamless access to their virtual applications and desktop environments anytime, anywhere. Parallels is identified as a Visionary in Gartner’s evaluation for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

While Parallels DaaS is a new offering, it benefits from Parallels' extensive experience in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) through its more mature Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) solution. Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) is a flexible virtual application and desktop delivery solution providing a unified management platform that enables on-premises VDI, hybrid environments, cloud PCs, and physical endpoints.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving end users a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.

“We believe that our position as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service is not only an accomplishment for Parallels, but also a testament to our commitment to simplifying the management of virtual machines and meeting the demands of the market,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels. “With Parallels DaaS, organizations receive an intuitive, user-friendly solution with simple licensing without sacrificing scalability and security.”