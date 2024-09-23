• Company meets all testing required to meet global EMC standards

• Broadens ProSpectral™ multi-disease diagnostics research platform to serve diverse growth markets

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) is proud to announce that its ProSpectral™ R1 multi-disease, multi-substance hyperspectral test research platform has completed all Electromagnetic Compatibility testing required for commercialization and sales in the USA, Canada, the EU, and many other territories.*

Reaching this milestone allows Pattern to scale up commercial sales and deployments of ProSpectral in multiple markets including medical diagnostics, biological research, public health, food and water safety, and oil & gas exploration, among others.

The ProSpectral platform is an integrated, portable, reagent-less bench-top hyperspectral instrument engineered for use with liquid samples for detection of multiple diseases, organic compounds, and inorganic elements. ProSpectral is based on the Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE), which leverages proprietary AI/ML algorithms to identify novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using conventional analytical techniques, algorithms, or tools. The combination of ProSpectral and the PDE enables generating predictive models with unmatched accuracy and speed.

Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO, commented, “Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate high-value assets. We are now at an inflection point in commercializing them. With the national laboratories as our first customer base, we look forward to further developing our capabilities and working with new and existing partners to increase ProSpectral deployments.”

*Any country that follows Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standards EN 61326-1, IEC 61326-1, FCC Part 15, and/or ICES-003. These EMC standards define terms, rules, test methods, emission limits and immunity levels for electromagnetic compatibility.