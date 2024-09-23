ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has introduced a new AI-assisted recruiting tool for small- and medium-sized business owners and HR professionals. Paychex Recruiting Copilot, provided in partnership with Findem, is an AI talent acquisition solution powered by unique 3D data. This new solution will revolutionize the recruiting and hiring process by enabling Paychex customers to quickly find top talent instead of relying solely on traditional recruiting methods.

Paychex Recruiting Copilot analyzes millions of potential employees through a natural-language search engine to quickly produce an active list of qualified individuals for open positions, based on hiring requirements, job descriptions, and filters such as job title, location, skills, experience, industries, and other attributes.

“Recruiting is often a costly and time-consuming process that has traditionally required business leaders and HR professionals to spend valuable resources matching candidate resumes to the needs of the business,” said Beaumont Vance, Paychex senior vice president of data, analytics, and AI. “With our latest cutting-edge AI recruiting solution, Paychex Recruiting Copilot, we are helping SMBs proactively access qualified talent within seconds versus a reactive job board approach. This puts advanced technology that is often only available to enterprise-level organizations into the hands of small and mid-sized companies so they can more effectively compete for talent.”

According to a recent Paychex customer study, 80% of respondents reported that finding qualified candidates is challenging. Paychex Recruiting Copilot enables businesses to:

Find and contact the best-matched individuals quickly, eliminating the need to post job descriptions and review resumes.

Create a pool of active talent to generate a pipeline beyond filling current positions.

“We know that speed and quality are essential for SMBs as they balance all the demands of running their businesses while having the right people in the right place at the right time,” said John Phillips VP, GM for Findem. “Through this partnership with Paychex, we’re empowering users to now use AI-assisted search in a pool of hundreds of millions of potential candidates to find matches specific to a company’s needs, ultimately speeding the time to the next great hire.”

Paychex Recruiting Copilot brings advanced, enterprise-level recruiting capabilities to small- and medium-sized businesses and enhances the existing recruiting, applicant tracking, hiring, and onboarding solutions available through Paychex Flex ®, the company’s cloud-based HCM SaaS solution. Current recruiting solutions include Paychex Flex Hiring, a full-spectrum, recruiting-to-onboarding applicant tracking system (ATS) that allows data to automatically flow into Paychex Flex for payroll and HR purposes, integrations with major job boards, and outsourced recruiting and staffing solutions for Paychex customers through a national team of HR professionals.

“Recruiting is deeply tied to business growth and success,” said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, a strategic human capital management advisory and research firm. “In our Talent Acquisition Trends study, our research team found that SMB employers are overwhelmed by the state of hiring today. From difficulties in screening and selection to the shortage of quality of applicants, it’s a tough recruiting market. This new partnership with Findem helps set Paychex up to support employers with award-winning talent acquisition technology. It’s truly a competitive edge.”

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves over 745,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. Visit paychex.com to learn more.

