OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, was recognized for its workplace culture from employee review and salary platform Comparably.

Paycom ranked at No. 5 among large companies with the happiest employees in the U.S. and Canada and No. 5 for Best Company Perks & Benefits. Comparably also listed Paycom under Best Work-Life Balance.

“It’s an honor to receive these recognitions because they came directly from our employees,” said Chad Richison, Paycom founder, CEO and chairman. “We’re focused on creating the best employee experience for companies around the world through our software, and that’s no different for our own employees.”

Paycom offers generous benefits to its employees, including $1-per-pay-period individual health insurance, 401(k) with generous matching, paid family leave and pet insurance. One Paycom employee told Comparably, “The benefits and pay are the best I’ve experienced in my career so far.”

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably’s website during a 12-month period. Recognized companies were determined by the following criteria:

Happiest Employees: feedback on factors that contribute to happiness at work, including positive environment, fair pay, great benefits and more

Best Perks & Benefits: feedback on perks, paid time off and benefit satisfaction

Best Work-Life Balance: feedback on work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch breaks, time off and more

A Paycom employee from the finance department spoke highly of Paycom’s culture in a Comparably review, writing, “I’m happy knowing the work I do makes a difference in this growing company, but most importantly, the friendships I have made [at Paycom] make my job very enjoyable.”

Paycom earned additional accolades from Comparably earlier this year, including Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Outlook and Best Sales Team.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Paycom, visit paycom.com/careers.

