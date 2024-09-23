Paycor Unveils Innovative Features to Redefine Time-Off Management

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced a suite of innovative features designed to transform time-off management for the modern workforce. These cutting-edge additions to Paycor’s HCM platform streamline time-off operations through automation, real-time visibility and proactive controls to drive efficiency and promote employee well-being.

“It’s so important for workers to feel in control of their time, and Paycor’s new time-off features help leaders address this pain point,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor. “Our new experience helps workers unplug, empowers employees and leaders to take control of time-off management, reduces stress, and ensures smooth operations. We're proud to offer flexible solutions that not only meet the needs of today's workforce but also set a new standard for the future of work."

Key benefits include:

Better Insights & Visibility to Help Leaders Make Decisions Paycor now offers seamless integration of time-off requests with scheduling, providing leaders with real-time visibility of these requests while building schedules. This feature allows for enhanced productivity and coordination through comprehensive visibility into time-off schedules for employees and leaders. Seamless integration across our ecosystem through APIs and data streams, including automatic syncing to cloud-based calendars, ensures accurate and up-to-date information.

Faster Communication and Approvals Time Off Advisor provides employees with peak time visibility through blackout dates and balance forecasting, enabling better planning and communication with managers for time-off planning. Within this module, leaders can establish predefined criteria for automatically approving or denying time off requests. Additionally, managers can conveniently manage approvals on-the-go through preferred methods, such as the mobile app or email.

Prevent Burn-out and Encourage Time Away Paycor Paths offers bite-sized training to empower leaders to recognize and prevent causes of burnout while easily accessing time-off balances and requests to identify potentially at-risk employees via the COR Leadership Dashboard.