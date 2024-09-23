PCI Earns 2024 Aetna Workplace Well-being Award

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Postal Center International® is proud to announce that it has received the Aetna Workplace Well-being Award. As an employer with 40 years of experience and a solid commitment to improving the health of our associates, we feature a comprehensive well-being strategy that our associates are passionate about. This award is the culmination of our team’s desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.

PCI Wellness Program focuses on creating and maintaining an active lifestyle, mental health awareness and treatment, group and individual exercise programs, incentives for gym memberships, no-cost preventive care visits, on-site preventive care screenings, and much more.

“Our goal is to foster a supportive and healthy workplace where every team member feels valued and inspired. By prioritizing our team's well-being, we boost productivity and create a more engaged workforce,” says Francine Salomons, Executive Director of Human Resources at PCI. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of our leaders at PCI, who are dedicated to enhancing our associates' health and well-being and fostering an environment for personal and professional growth.”

Our award application and well-being program were honored based on our superior performance in the following areas:

Comprehensive Wellness Initiatives PCI takes a holistic approach to wellness and addresses the physical, mental, and environmental well-being of its associates.

Supportive Workplace Policies PCI offers generous associate benefits, including gym membership reimbursements, day off for birthdays, and comprehensive disability insurance. Our annual Wellness Week features an extensive array of activities, including biometric screenings and expert-led health discussions, stress reducing on-site chair massages, which contribute significantly to creating a supportive and nurturing work environment.

Commitment to Safety and Community Engagement PCI emphasizes a safe working environment with a dedicated Safety Program and engages in community service through volunteering events and Earth Day activities. Additionally, PCI’s diversity programs highlight its commitment to inclusivity, language literacy, social wellness and development and the well-being of a diverse workforce.

“At PCI, we believe that our associates are our most valuable asset. We are committed to not only enhancing their health and well-being but also to fostering an environment where they can thrive professionally and personally,” says Ismael Diaz, President & CEO. “This recognition from Aetna is confirmation of our efforts and the positive impact they have on our team.”

About the Award

Employers complete the award application using data from their most recent 12-month program year. This includes information on their well-being strategy & design, communications & organizational engagement, workplace programs & policies, incentives & engagement, and program evaluation.

Available to Aetna middle market, public and labor and national account employer segments in the United States with a minimum of 100 employees. This includes fully insured and self-funded employers with an Aetna medical plan.

A peer review committee made up of well-being professionals reviewed and scored all applications based on pre-defined criteria.

Awards established in 2017.

About PCI

Postal Center International (PCI) was founded in 1984 and is a leading mail, print, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Under the leadership of President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI has become renowned as one of the nation’s largest state-of-the-art postal and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 560 associates, with annual sales of over $500 million, at its locations in the Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, and Midwest regions, with a footprint totaling 562K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional mail, print, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF®, TruSight, FDR, PCI DSS, SOC 2 (Type 2), FSC, SFI, PEFC, and G7.