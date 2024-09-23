WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

From May to September each year, military installations are a flurry of activity as new residents move in and new relationships are formed. This timeframe, also known as Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season, is the busiest time of the year for Corvias Property Management team members.

With features like walking paths, fitness facilities and ample outdoor space, Corvias’ housing communities await to welcome residents home. (Photo: Business Wire)

“PCS season is a critical period. Our teams not only prepare thousands of homes to welcome their next military families but also often use this time to build solid relationships with incoming Army installation leadership like the Garrison Command or the local Military Housing Office,” said Denise Hauck, senior vice president of property operations for Corvias Property Management.

Leasing and maintenance teams were especially busy during this time. Leasing teams familiarized residents with their new home, who to contact if they have questions, and how to enter a work order, to name a few. Residents also learned about community features available at no additional cost, such as walking paths, outdoor recreational spaces, pools and fitness facilities.

Meanwhile, maintenance teams worked diligently to complete home turns, or make the homes ready for the next occupants. This year at Fort Liberty alone, over 1,000 turns were completed during PCS season. With demand on the rise and average occupancy hovering over 92% portfolio-wide, turns typically must be completed within just a few days.

Additionally, PCS season provides an opportunity to orient new installation leaders to the military housing partnership. In-person briefings prove valuable as Corvias leadership frequently shares detailed information on the housing project, including current and future plans and ideas on how to further strengthen the partnership.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.