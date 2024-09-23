Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge with Delmarva Shorebirds Generates Record 688,000 Meal ...

Salisbury, MD, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of 

Perdue Farms, Associated Press

Salisbury, MD, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of  Perdue Farms’  commitment to help alleviate food insecurity, the company teamed with the Delmarva Shorebirds Class A minor league baseball team and three Delmarva Peninsula food banks to generate a record 688,536 meal equivalents during the recently completed season-long Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva campaign.

The Strike Out Hunger campaign is an important part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities, especially during Hunger Action Month in September.

“As economic challenges continue to bring so much uncertainty to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity on Delmarva, we’re thrilled by the results of this year’s Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva campaign,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, which helps fund the challenge. “The campaign provides a collaborative platform to raise public awareness about the problem of hunger and food insecurity and deliver much-needed relief in the Delmarva communities where we live and work.”

On average one in seven people on the Delmarva Peninsula are challenged by food insecurity. One third of that food-insecure population is children.

Since 2011, Perdue, the Shorebirds, food banks and the community at-large have embraced the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva to generate more than 2.3 million meals for those in need on Delmarva.

“The Shorebirds are elated by the collaborative strength of the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge, especially with the record results this past season,” said Jimmy Sweet, assistant general manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. “This challenge continues to provide families on Delmarva hope for putting a meal on their table and help ease a difficult burden.”

To drive this year’s Perdue Strike Out Hunger Challenge on Delmarva, Perdue Farms issued a $15,000 challenge grant funded by the  Franklin P. and Arthur W. Foundation  — the charitable giving arm of the company — to benefit the  Maryland Food Bank, the  Food Bank of Delaware  and the  Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Each of the food banks are required to engage the Delmarva community to raise the equivalent of 10,000 meals to claim their equal share of the first $10,000 of the Foundation challenge grant. This included any combination of pounds of food collected, monies collected and donated, or volunteer hours throughout the duration of the Shorebirds’ season. Perdue also donated $10 for each time the Shorebirds’ pitchers struck out an opposing batter, up to $5,000.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“For 13 seasons, the Strike Out Hunger campaign has helped raise both critical funds and awareness of food insecurity,” said Cathy Kanefsky, Food Bank of Delaware president and CEO. “High costs due to inflation continue to impact so many working families on Delmarva. We are grateful for Perdue and the Delmarva Shorebirds for this ongoing partnership.”

“We are so grateful for the support of Perdue, the Shorebirds and the Delmarva community,” said Chris Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We look forward to this partnership each year so we can collectively better serve some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship  PERDUE®  brand,  Niman Ranch®Coleman Natural®, and  Yummy®, as well as our pet brands,  Spot Farms®  and  Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website,  PerdueFarms.comPerdue AgriBusiness   is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins.  Learn more at  Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Attachment

Bill See Perdue Farms bill.see@perdue.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy