Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 24/25 Earnings Results on October 18

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter earnings results on Friday, October 18, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920745189/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Jennifer Corso

+1-513-983-2570

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER RETAIL SUPERMARKET MEN CONVENIENCE STORE HOME GOODS FAMILY CONSUMER RETAIL

SOURCE: Procter & Gamble

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 09:15 AM/DISC: 09/20/2024 09:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920745189/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy