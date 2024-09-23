PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Phenom has been named a finalist in The A.I. Awards program for four products across two categories: Best Use of AI in HR and Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI. A new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning (ML).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918359745/en/

Four Phenom products have been named AI Awards finalists across two categories: Best Use of AI in HR and Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI. The awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning (ML). (Graphic: Business Wire)

This recognition comes on the heels of Phenom AI Day 2024 when HR leaders from some of the biggest global brands shared their progress in adopting AI; live demos showed the most impactful talent acquisition and talent management use cases; and experts provided insights on AI safety for HR teams, including critical documentation needed for responsible and confident adoption. The SHRM-accredited virtual event answered questions including:

How GenAI saves time on everyday talent acquisition tasks

How to use AI meeting assistants to improve hiring practices

How AI Agents can provide employees with growth paths

How to ask AI Agents questions and automatically identify bottlenecks for talent leaders

How AI can create custom HR workflow automations

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams said, “We’re excited to reveal the finalists of the inaugural A.I. Awards. The program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and Phenom fully deserves its place amongst this year’s outstanding finalists.”

The following Phenom products and solutions, which form part of a comprehensive and unified intelligent talent experience platform, earned recognition:

Phenom Talent Marketplace | Best Use of AI in HR Talent Marketplace delivers hyper-personalization to employees to drive career planning, upskilling, internal mobility, and retention. It is unique in the market in that it leverages a foundation of skills, AI, and seamless talent data to create an experience for employees that drives better engagement by making highly relevant recommendations for next steps in their careers. AI coaches guide employees to help them understand the best paths, and match them with opportunities that address their skills gaps and enable them to upskill and evolve.

Phenom X+ | Best Use of AI in HR Since early 2023, Phenom X+ Generative AI has empowered organizations with platform-wide capabilities that create better talent experiences and bolster efficiencies. X+ automates the creation of personalized content, surfaces actionable intelligence, and eliminates time-consuming tasks for candidates, employees, recruiters, managers, and HR teams. Designed to dynamically support an organization’s hiring, retention, and growth needs by taking its unique context and data into account, Phenom X+ enables talent acquisition and talent management to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity. This year, Phenom expanded the impact of its generative AI with X+ Agents that understand, reason and rapidly complete tasks such as sourcing, identifying best-fit candidates, and fostering career pathing and employee development.

Phenom Talent Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) | Best Use of AI in HR Phenom’s Talent CRM software is heavily adopted by talent acquisition teams — including sourcers, recruiters, talent marketers and recruitment managers — to build, engage and track talent pipelines more effectively and efficiently. Leveraging data, context and AI, it helps to define and launch highly personalized communications with candidates, employees and alumni. With a flexible range of text, audio and video-based screening options, automated interview scheduling, and interview intelligence, it facilitates a fast and transparent hiring process that improves hiring quality while reducing time to hire. It affords in-depth analytics to assess the impact of talent acquisition efforts, enabling leaders to quantify return on time, effort, and expense. It is capable of integrating with the most commonly used HR technology solutions, helping customers get more value from existing investments.

Phenom Personalized Career Site | Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI Phenom Personalized Career Sites revolutionize the job search experience while offering ethical AI implementation. Unlike traditional career sites, Phenom's solution provides hyper-personalized content and recommendations, intelligent search capabilities, conversational AI and chatbot integration, video content and testimonials, and improved accessibility and user experience. These features enable job seekers to find and apply for positions more efficiently while allowing talent acquisition teams to attract and engage top candidates at scale. Phenom's approach demonstrates a commitment to ethical AI use by prioritizing user experience, accessibility, and efficient matching of candidates to suitable roles.

“Implementing AI and GenAI is essential for successfully scaling talent acquisition, development and retention strategies. However, HR teams are grappling with how to optimize these technologies, particularly in light of emerging AI regulations,” said John Harrington, Sr. Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Phenom helps organizations understand how to enhance experiences, efficiencies and impact in HR through the ethical use of AI, especially considering the evolving regulatory landscape.”

A.I. Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Book a demo to see Phenom’s AI, GenAI and AI Agents in action.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom