Phenom has been named a finalist in The A.I. Awards program for four products across two categories: Best Use of AI in HR and Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI. A new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The A.I. Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning (ML).
This recognition comes on the heels of Phenom AI Day 2024 when HR leaders from some of the biggest global brands shared their progress in adopting AI; live demos showed the most impactful talent acquisition and talent management use cases; and experts provided insights on AI safety for HR teams, including critical documentation needed for responsible and confident adoption. The SHRM-accredited virtual event answered questions including:
CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams said, “We’re excited to reveal the finalists of the inaugural A.I. Awards. The program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and Phenom fully deserves its place amongst this year’s outstanding finalists.”
The following Phenom products and solutions, which form part of a comprehensive and unified intelligent talent experience platform, earned recognition:
“Implementing AI and GenAI is essential for successfully scaling talent acquisition, development and retention strategies. However, HR teams are grappling with how to optimize these technologies, particularly in light of emerging AI regulations,” said John Harrington, Sr. Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Phenom helps organizations understand how to enhance experiences, efficiencies and impact in HR through the ethical use of AI, especially considering the evolving regulatory landscape.”
A.I. Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.
About Phenom
Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.
Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).
Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
