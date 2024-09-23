PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
During the HR industry’s popular global events this season, Phenom will bring together attendees, analysts and HR practitioners for engaging customer-led sessions, live product demonstrations, lively booth activities and conversations centered around generative AI, AI agents, automation and skills. Leading organizations and Phenom experts will help HR teams identify opportunities for achieving unprecedented levels of productivity, personalization and time savings while addressing their biggest challenges across talent acquisition, onboarding, development and management.
Exclusive networking events and Phenom booth activities will also be available to attendees, where they can meet face-to-face with Phenom experts, get personalized product demos, discuss solutions for their company’s specific talent challenges, and become a Skills Superhero. Phenom’s activities at upcoming events include:
Many organizations continue to struggle getting started with taking a skills-first approach to hiring and retaining talent, as well as leveraging GenAI and automation to augment tedious, manual HR tasks and processes. During deep-dive sessions and live product demonstrations showcasing the impact of intelligence, automation and skills, attendees will:
“GenAI, skills and automation are the hottest topics today. It’s imperative organizations move past discussing potential trends and start putting them into practice,” said Jonathan Dale, VP, Marketing at Phenom. “At our fall events, we’re demonstrating ways to move from ‘hype to how,’ and from ‘when to now.’ Stop by!”
With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.
About Phenom
Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.
Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).
Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
