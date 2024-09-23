PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

During the HR industry’s popular global events this season, Phenom will bring together attendees, analysts and HR practitioners for engaging customer-led sessions, live product demonstrations, lively booth activities and conversations centered around generative AI, AI agents, automation and skills. Leading organizations and Phenom experts will help HR teams identify opportunities for achieving unprecedented levels of productivity, personalization and time savings while addressing their biggest challenges across talent acquisition, onboarding, development and management.

Phenom announces its fall event schedule focusing on helping organizations tackle industry shifts, emerging AI legislation and live demonstrations of HR tech innovations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exclusive networking events and Phenom booth activities will also be available to attendees, where they can meet face-to-face with Phenom experts, get personalized product demos, discuss solutions for their company’s specific talent challenges, and become a Skills Superhero. Phenom’s activities at upcoming events include:

HR Healthcare : From September 23-24, Phenom will discuss how healthcare organizations can attract, engage and retain the top talent needed to deliver world-class patient care and experiences — including how a major health network used AI and automation to hire faster, while saving $73M and reducing time to hire by 14 days. Other topics include how talent mobility enhances workforce planning, employee development and organizational growth.

HR Tech : From September 24-26, two leading global brands will share how they are overcoming high-volume hiring and talent mobility challenges to reduce time to fill by 25% and save $1M a month. Phenom will also display 70+ use cases for the award-winning generative AI that saved organizations over 39,000 hours. Attendees visiting the Phenom booth will receive a personalized Skills Superhero card.

Phenom User Group Series : On October 7, Phenom customers will learn how to curate and identify talent in the Phenom platform for full-circle recruiting and sourcing, while discovering new ways to enhance talent strategies, foster impactful conversations and shape future product innovations.

Unleash World : From October 16-17, attendees will learn how to embrace the full potential of GenAI, with in-depth exposure to the use cases and outcomes of Phenom X+, including increasing productivity and driving faster hiring and better retention. Attendees will also have opportunities to visit the Phenom booth to receive a personalized Skills Superhero card, and attend an exclusive networking event in Paris.

Gartner ReimagineHR US : From October 28-30, attendees will hear from two leading global brands about how they are leveraging GenAI, automation and intelligence throughout the talent lifecycle, and evolving talent strategies to meet the demands of a modern workforce. They will also be invited to attend a networking dinner hosted by Phenom.

SAP SuccessConnect : From October 28-30, attendees will discover how Phenom and SAP SuccessFactors empower customers to improve talent attraction, engagement and acquisition, and enjoy networking during Celebration Night sponsored by Phenom.

Phenom AI Day : Accessible on demand, the third annual AI showcase provided technical and practical guidance to tackle industry shifts and emerging legislation — with a focus on the future of augmented work with AI, GenAI and AI agents.

Many organizations continue to struggle getting started with taking a skills-first approach to hiring and retaining talent, as well as leveraging GenAI and automation to augment tedious, manual HR tasks and processes. During deep-dive sessions and live product demonstrations showcasing the impact of intelligence, automation and skills, attendees will:

Get exposure to the tangible benefits of a skills-based approach, and hear real-world success stories from global leaders who have leveraged Phenom AI to build skills-centric organizations

See specific use cases across industries showcasing how Phenom’s innovative GenAI solution, X+, enhances personalization and automation in talent acquisition and management by automating tasks and providing actionable intelligence

Examine the practical applications of automation, moving beyond theory to show how it is revolutionizing high-volume hiring and expanding into diverse role types and talent management strategies

“GenAI, skills and automation are the hottest topics today. It’s imperative organizations move past discussing potential trends and start putting them into practice,” said Jonathan Dale, VP, Marketing at Phenom. “At our fall events, we’re demonstrating ways to move from ‘hype to how,’ and from ‘when to now.’ Stop by!”

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

