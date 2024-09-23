Connect with PECO For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/ Follow PECO on: Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2024, PECO managed 306 shopping centers, including 286 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.6 million square feet across 31 states and shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors: Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations (513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com