A Whole New Sound, an album featuring iconic Disney songs reimagined by popular pop-punk and alternative rock artists, dominates the charts this week. The album has landed at the top of two Billboard charts for Sept. 21, including Compilation Albums and Kid Albums. It has also reached the top 10 on Luminate charts including Current Digital Albums (No. 4), Current Alternative Albums (No. 4), Current Rock Albums (No. 4), and Independent Current Albums (No. 6). Additionally, the album has charted on Billboard ’s Current Album Sales (No. 18), Independent Albums (No. 32), and Top Rock & Alternative Albums (No. 48).

Amidst A Whole New Sound ’s chart success, Plain White T's unveiled their electrifying music video for "Surface Pressure," another standout track from the album. The video brings Luisa Madrigal's internal struggles to life, offering a captivating visual experience for fans of both the song and Disney's Encanto (2021). The video can be seen HERE.

“So stoked and honored to be a part of Disney’s A Whole New Sound album! I remember when I watched Encanto years ago, ‘Surface Pressure’ came on and I was like, ‘whoa what a great song!’ So to be able to cover it and put our own spin on it was so much fun, and I’m so proud of the way it turned out,” said Plain White T’s vocalist Tom Higgenson.

Missed the other music videos from the album? Don't worry, Mickey and his friends have you covered with a YouTube playlist HERE. Experience the timeless classics "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (1994) by Simple Plan and "I2I" from A Goofy Movie (1995) by Magnolia Park; relive the nostalgic bliss of New Found Glory 's "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid (1989); dive into the electrifying energy of Yellowcard 's "A Whole New World" from Aladdin (1992) featuring Chrissy Costanza; and get ready to conquer the world with We The Kings ' "Go the Distance" from Hercules (1997).

The album is available digitally now on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify and a highly anticipated vinyl edition goes on sale on Oct. 4.

A Whole New SoundTracklist

“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory “Remember Me” from Coco by Mayday Parade “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King by Simple Plan “I2I” from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park “A Whole New World” from Aladdin by Yellowcard featuring Chrissy Costanza “Go the Distance” from Hercules by We The Kings “Surface Pressure” from Encanto by Plain White T's “You've Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar “You'll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel “Let It Go” from Frozen by LØLØ “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences.

About Plain White T’s

Formed in 1997, the Chicago, IL group—Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De’Mar Hamilton [drums]—occupy their own curious corner of popular culture. They dropped back-to-back gold certified albums— All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006)—and enraptured audiences with timeless hits, including the platinum "Rhythm of Love," double-platinum “1,2,3,4” and quadruple-platinum "Hey There Delilah." The latter made history as "the first song without drums to vault to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100" in addition to garnering two 2008 GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. ” The guys attracted an enthusiastic global fan base over the course of eight full-length albums and countless sold-out shows. In 2018, they reached another creative high watermark with Parallel Universe. Met with critical acclaim, Billboard raved, “Plain White T’s have been turned completely inside out but are just as strong as ever.” Throughout 2021 and 2022, the band wrote and recorded while crisscrossing the country between Nashville, Chicago, California, and Austin. Stepping into 2023, they have since tapped back into their roots to introduce a bevy of new songs for us to fall in love with, releasing singles “Happy,” “Would You Even,” “Red Flags,” “Fired Up,” and releasing their self-titled album in late 2023.