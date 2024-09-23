Planview Acquires Plutora

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Planview, the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Plutora, a leading provider of Value Stream Management (VSM) and software delivery solutions.

"Company leaders need to make smart decisions based on data as they simultaneously try to achieve business goals and modernize their systems," said Razat Gaurav, CEO of Planview. "By combining Plutora's value stream measurement capabilities with Planview's expertise in connected work, we will give our customers an unmatched view of their software delivery lifecycle, providing them with tremendous value."

“Planview is leading the shift from project to product and the adoption of VSM and flow, enabling faster time-to-market and reducing bottlenecks in software delivery. While our Flow Metrics® provide end-to-end visibility for value streams, gaining actionable visibility into engineering metrics has become key to helping development teams deliver outcomes,” said Dr. Mik Kersten, Chief Technology Officer at Planview. “Plutora provides market-leading solutions to measure and manage complex software delivery pipelines. Combining their software engineering intelligence with our industry-leading Flow Metrics® will help our customers improve the quality and efficiency of their software release and deployment processes.”

Plutora was founded in 2011 and has established itself as a market leader of VSM solutions, improving the speed and quality of software development by capturing, visualizing, and analyzing metrics throughout the delivery process. Plutora ensures organizational alignment of software development with business strategy with complete visibility, control, and contextual analytics, guiding continuous improvement through the measured outcomes of each effort.

“Plutora and Planview share a similar goal: enabling our customers to strategically drive business outcomes with the high visibility they need to stay nimble,” said Dalibor Siroky, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Plutora. “With Plutora joining Planview, we continue to deliver on our mission to help every organization master the art of software excellence.”

The Plutora team has joined Planview, ensuring continuity for Plutora customers. As with past acquisitions, Planview customers continue to have the flexibility to choose the Work, Agile, and Release Management options that best suit their organization’s needs. This now includes Plutora’s world-class offerings in Release Management, Test Environment Management, and Deployment Planning.

This acquisition takes place just before Planview’s inaugural Project to Product Summit, a two-day virtual conference on October 8-9, 2024. This year’s inaugural event aims to advance the practices and methods that enable organizations to thrive in the age of digital product delivery and focuses on key dimensions of a project to product shift. To learn more or to register, visit https://projecttoproductsummit.com.

About Planview

Planview is the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), enabling organizations to plan and deliver large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Planview empowers organizations to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic product and project initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers and 2.7 million users globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has over 1,400 employees worldwide.