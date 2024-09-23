Acquisition of SuperPlay Expected to Provide Attractive Growth Opportunity at a Meaningful Scale

Adds a Proven Studio with a Track Record of Launching and Scaling New Games

Acquisition Expected to Close in the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Management will Host a Live Q&A Session Tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SuperPlay, a mobile gaming company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, for $700 million, and additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion, subject to achieving certain financial targets over three years. The transaction is expected to add an experienced team to Playtika with a track record of launching new, successful games, and is expected to be a meaningful growth driver for Playtika once consummated.

Founded in 2019 by former Playtika employees Gilad Almog and Eyal Netzer, along with industry veteran Elad Drory, SuperPlay has emerged as expert game makers with two successful titles - Dice Dreams, a fast-growing Coin Looter game, and Domino Dreams, a popular Board game, and two more games currently in development. In 2024, both Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams have grown rapidly, boasting a combined 1.7 million Average Daily Active Users as of August. Gilad and Eyal will continue to lead SuperPlay as its own studio within Playtika.

“We see the acquisition of SuperPlay as a key move in strengthening Playtika’s leadership in mobile gaming, driving growth with scaled titles, and unlocking new opportunities,” said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer. “SuperPlay’s proven talent and success in navigating complex environments align seamlessly with our team. Together, we’re expanding our ability to deliver exceptional experiences to players worldwide.”

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity,” said Gilad Almog and Eyal Netzer. “It is a testament to our amazing team who bring creativity and passion to everything we make. With Playtika's backing and support, we'll continue growing the most memorable and engaging games in their category, and exchange knowledge that will propel each other to new heights.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits for the Acquisition

Acquires scaled growing titles in the high-growth Coin Looters and Board categories

Addition of a talented development team with two proven hits and two more in the pipeline

Cultural alignment with founders and team

Expected to move the needle for Playtika’s proforma growth

Earnout transaction structure rewards performance while mitigating downside risk

Proposed Transaction Structure

Playtika will acquire SuperPlay for $700 million in up-front consideration, subject to customary working capital adjustments, which is expected to be funded using balance sheet cash. Additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion is subject to SuperPlay achieving certain financial targets for 2025, 2026, and 2027. Annual earnout quantum and eligibility are contingent on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance. The earnout payments, if any, are expected to be funded via cash generated from ongoing operations and the company’s balance sheet. Playtika is evaluating its financing alternatives and debt maturities in the near-term.

The Company remains committed to its quarterly dividend and capital return program. This transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of Playtika and of SuperPlay. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. The proposed acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company will provide updated M&A capital allocation guidance as part of FY2024 earnings.

Guidance

Playtika will update its guidance for the fiscal year during Q3 2024 earnings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information