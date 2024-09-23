SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has announced the establishment of an equipment leasing platform and is targeting over $150 million in the near to mid-term. This platform is intended to enable Plug to access capital by leveraging its equipment asset base and to provide equipment financing solutions to Plug’s customers to support equipment sales growth. As a first step in this platform, Plug signed three separate sale and leaseback transactions equivalent to ~$44 million with GTL Leasing (“GTL”), a portfolio company of Antin Infrastructure Partners (“Antin”). The sale and leaseback transactions include various gaseous and cryogenic assets such as trailers and storage tanks for the transport and storage of hydrogen molecules.

These transactions enable Plug to retain access to crucial hydrogen equipment while strengthening its financial position. The funds generated will be reinvested into Plug’s core operations and focused on driving long-term growth and expansion initiatives.

“These initial transactions and platform mark a crucial step in building a strategic partnership with partners like GTL. It provides for immediate capital with a path to additional capital over the near term, supports our growth in the green hydrogen sector, and aligns with Plug’s financial and operational objectives. We are excited about this partnership and are optimistic about the upcoming opportunities and benefits this platform will bring with GTL and other partners,” stated Plug CFO, Paul Middleton.

This platform aims to enhance operational efficiency and resource management for Plug, while offering partners like GTL a valuable investment opportunity to expand their existing portfolios of leased assets. The platform is expected to support Plug’s ongoing commitment to its strategic initiatives and operational capabilities.

For GTL and other potential participants, this partnership with Plug offers strategic benefits, including a stable, long-term revenue stream, material expansion, and diversification of their product portfolio, which further entrenches these lessors in the green hydrogen economy, and provides a pathway for significant expansion and growth over time.

“We are pleased to participate in these three transactions with Plug Power and to support their continued growth in the green hydrogen sector. These initial transactions and the participation in Plug’s equipment leasing platform align with our goal of investing and supporting innovative and sustainable hydrogen technologies, while also providing us with a stable revenue stream. We look forward to advancing our partnership with Plug Power and exploring further lease opportunities,” stated Michael Koonce, CEO of GTL Leasing.

“When we invested in GTL earlier this year, we aimed to inject capital to diversify and strengthen the business’s equipment portfolio, and these transactions deliver exactly that,” stated Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet and Stephan Feilhauer, Senior Partner and Partner respectively at Antin Infrastructure Partners. “These transactions not only provide GTL with a robust portfolio of storage tanks and trailers—both cryogenic and gaseous—but also support some of the largest distribution centers in the U.S.” continued Kosciusko-Morizet and Feilhauer.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Plug Power’s financial advisor on the transactions.

About Plug Power

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.