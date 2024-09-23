LadyGang is Set to Celebrate 10 Years of Podcasting and 1000 Episodes in 2025 with Over 250 Million Downloads to Date

Recently Announced LadyWorld Retreat Set for September 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO ), announced today that it has renewed their agreement for fan favorite podcast LadyGang from hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. LadyGang, which launched on PodcastOne in 2015, will remain with the network for the foreseeable future, thus extending the near decade long relationship between the two entities.

The podcast’s creators, E! News Host Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin, and fashion designer Jac Vanek, have been featured in Good Morning America, TODAY, People, Variety, Who What Wear, Entertainment Tonight, The New York Times, and The Hollywood Reporter. Their dedicated LadyGang community of listeners is known to request episodes just featuring the hosts in their signature Good Week Bad Week and Allegedly Wassa Happening segments, and they’ve hosted guests such as Sharon Stone, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Shania Twain, Bethenny Frankel, Paige Desorbo, Tamron Hall, Chelsea Handler and Jane Lynch. In addition to continuing to have one of the most successful podcasts in the world, they’ve seen long-term brand partnership success with major brands such as Skims, Vogue, Chanel, Macy’s, Marshalls, DSW, Hilton, Spanx, Disney, Hulu and Hyundai.

“LadyGang is as culturally important and impactful in the lives of women today as it was when it launched. Keltie, Becca and Jac have created a unique community of women who have experienced all of life’s great highs and great lows together, and they’ve done it all through their podcast. It has been PodcastOne’s pleasure to work alongside them, and we look forward to what 2025 will bring,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"When we started podcasting, the question we got the most was "What's a podcast?", so we are beyond proud to still thrive in the now heavily populated podcast space. In 10 years, we have never missed a single episode or taken a week off, and we are extremely proud of what we have created. More importantly, we know we have changed people's lives; our community has created new IRL friendships, spin-off groups, and even a few marriages. Together, we've helped each other through breakups, job changes, and other major milestones and figured out the answers to ladylife’s most burning questions like "is this dress too white to wear to a wedding?" or "how do I deal with my terrible mother in law?" and "is this (insert anything a man does) a red flag?" We are so thankful to our team at PodcastOne for their hustle and love for our show. Can't wait for the next ten years!"

LadyGang began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone, and now it is set to celebrate 10 years and 1000 episodes in 2025 and recently announced the LADYWORLD festival to take place in Destin, Florida next year, a podcast industry first. To date the show has garnered over 250 million downloads, over 100 million video content views on social media, topped the podcast charts, and spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line and two best-selling books. LadyGang, the podcast, was a People's Choice Award nominee and a Webby Award nominee for best series, has been featured on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List” and was judged "Podcast of the Year" upon its debut.