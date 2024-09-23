Politan Comments on Results of Masimo’s 2024 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), a 9% shareholder of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI), today commented on the outcome of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Both of Politan’s independent nominees – Darlene Solomon and William Jellison – were elected to the Board. 1 Politan greatly appreciates the support and engagement from its fellow Masimo shareholders during this process.

Darlene Solomon, William Jellison, Michelle Brennan and Quentin Koffey issued the following joint statement:

“While each of us is independent and brings our own unique perspectives, we are united in our enthusiasm for Masimo’s future as a leading, innovation-focused growth company. We look forward to meeting with, learning from, and working together with the Healthcare and Consumer employees to make Masimo an even greater company. We would also like customers to know that we will be completely focused on preventing any disruption to their service and support. We will have more to share soon.”

____________________ 1 Based on preliminary analysis by Politan’s proxy solicitor.

