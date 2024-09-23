BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

POLYVANTIS announces the introduction of a new LEXAN™ sheet series, combining lighter weight with high durability and excellent mechanical properties for all rail vehicle interiors. The sheet products comply with all rail fire safety standards, and their lighter weight can contribute to a reduced CO 2 footprint. The new LEXAN sheet materials illustrate the Company’s vast expertise as a pioneer in solutions for safer and more sustainable railway interior solutions.

“What makes this LEXAN sheet series truly stand out is its excellent thermoformability, high modulus, and durability, all while meeting new rail regulations,” says Stephan Plomp, Rail Leader of Strategic Growth at POLYVANTIS. “This provides new opportunities for a modern design of lightweight railway interiors. The optimization of seat components and interior parts, including lighting, supports the continuous efforts of railway operators to reduce their carbon footprint and save energy without compromising on aesthetics, comfort, and safety.”

LEXAN H6600 combines lighter weight and durability

Within the new series, the LEXAN H6600 sheet offers a lightweight solution that performs in areas of high stiffness, durability, and aesthetics. In addition, the sheet is compliant with railway fire protection standards, including EN 45545-2 (R1 HL2), TB/T 3237, and NFPA-130. Applications include various large, thermoformed railway interior components, such as wall and seat claddings, kickboards, window frames, partition walls, lavatory modules, and ceilings.

LEXAN H6900 helps enhance the passenger experience

Also new within the series is the LEXAN H6900 sheet, an opaque, solid, glass-filled polycarbonate (PC) sheet specially designed for railway seating. The sheet’s light weight can support railway customers’ goals towards increased fuel efficiency. In addition, the impact-resistant sheet can enhance the overall passenger experience, placing a premium on comfort during transit. The sheet complies with railway fire protection standards, including EN45545-2 (R6 HL3), TB/T3237, UIC564-2, and NFPA-130.

Compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP), the new LEXAN sheet series may offer up to 30% weight savings per part, depending on the part design. The engineered thermoplastic sheet series can provide superior design freedom for cost-effective part integration and consolidation, which may be used as an FRP and aluminum replacement. The sheet series also offers outstanding surface quality, including anti-graffiti properties, making everyday maintenance easier.

On a lifecycle basis, the new LEXAN sheet portfolio has a smaller CO 2 footprint than FRP or aluminum and reduces water and energy consumption from cradle-to-grave. These features, along with ease of processing and durability, may also result in lower ownership costs.

“One of our strengths is innovation with a firm focus on safety and efficiency,” adds Geuch Zijlma, European Technology Leader, POLYVANTIS. “As a result, the compliant LEXAN sheet family represents a technologically advanced material solution to withstand the daily wear and tear of transportation."

POLYVANTIS fosters a forward-thinking culture focused on continuous innovation and improvement. For decades, customers have relied on the Company’s comprehensive product portfolio, capabilities, innovative thinking, and tenacity of the people who make up POLYVANTIS. To learn more about POLYVANTIS and its unique approach, visit our website or our booth at InnoTrans in Hall 5.1, booth number #320.