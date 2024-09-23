Pontosense and Vets Team Up for Pet Safety with Wireless Sensing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Pontosense, a leader in wireless sensing technology, is excited to announce its acquisition of RExSense, a pioneering pet care company. The acquisition includes RExSense’s intellectual property and network, marking a significant step toward advancing pet safety. As part of the integration, Travis Peterson, a seasoned industry veteran, will guide Pontosense into this new initiative. At the same time, Andrew Snider, a highly respected veterinarian with a decade of experience, will become the company's Veterinary Advisor and expert.

RExSense, co-founded by Peterson and Snider, has been at the forefront of developing innovative wireless sensing solutions tailored to the unique needs of animal care. These technologies enhance pet safety before, during, and after surgical operations, providing veterinarians with crucial data to monitor vital signs and ensure optimal outcomes.

Now these data collection methods will be performed wirelessly, powered by Pontosense technology.

“RExSense is thrilled to be joining the Pontosense family,” said Travis Peterson. “We are excited to collaborate with Pontosense’s exceptional team to create the best care solutions for pets in veterinary settings.”

Pontosense, known for its industry-leading wireless sensing solutions in automotive and home environments, holds over 500 patents and has developed a mass-produced technology that offers superior vital sign monitoring capabilities. By bringing its expertise to the pet care industry, Pontosense aims to redefine how veterinarians monitor animal health and safety.

"We see wireless sensing as a gateway to help pets live longer and healthier lives," added Andrew Snider. "This technology will revolutionize the way we approach pet care, enabling automation and a faster response in emergencies, as well as with greater precision."

The veterinary industry is increasingly recognizing the need for advanced monitoring solutions. With an estimated 60% of pet owners expressing concern about their pets' health, there is a growing demand for technologies that can provide real-time data and insights into an animal’s vital signs. Wireless sensing is poised to fill this gap, offering non-invasive and continuous monitoring that reduces stress for both pets and their owners.

With the acquisition of RExSense, Pontosense is poised to leverage its cutting-edge wireless technology to meet this need, ensuring pets receive the best possible care while setting new standards for safety and innovation in the veterinary field.