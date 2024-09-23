Porter Airlines wins USA Today Best Economy Class

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Porter Airlines was selected as the world’s Best Economy Class by the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.
These awards highlight the best of the best in a variety of categories such as travel, food and drink, and things to do, with all nominees submitted by a panel of experts. Porter was ranked #1 out of 20 international airlines.
“Porter has redefined air travel since 2006 and we are continuing to elevate the economy experience for everyone across North America as we grow our network. Porter is the airline focused on making economy travel better for everyone, and that includes no middle seat on any flight, free beer and wine served in glassware, a selection of complimentary premium snacks, high-quality fresh meal options, plus free streaming WiFi on the E195-E2 for all passengers,” said Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines. “This award speaks to the commitment from our team members to provide the highest level of service and genuine hospitality.”
Since 2023, the airline has:
The airline now flies coast to coast and to every province in Canada from its eastern hubs of Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. It is also quickly expanding flights into the U.S., currently serving six destinations in Florida, four in California, as well as Las Vegas and Phoenix. These destinations complement its long-standing presence in Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington.
About Porter Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
