Posiflex Technology Inc., a global leader in Point of Sale (POS) systems and Online to Offline (O2O) solutions, and also the largest POS provider in the Middle East and Africa, will present its latest solutions in kiosks and POS with compelling AI features at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, which will be held from October 14 to 18 at Dubai World Trade Center, one of the world's largest technology events connecting a vast global technology ecosystem, with this year's focus on the AI-enabled future in everything. Posiflex welcomes you to visit our booth at H1B60.

Posiflex Advances Retail & Hospitality with AI Solutions to be Showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

AI-enabled self-ordering and self-checkout kiosks with voice interaction, designed to enhance customer engagement through advanced technology integration

In response to the growing needs of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains for enhanced touchless service and the latest yet smart technology trends in the hospitality industry, Posiflex will showcase its AI-enabled self-ordering and self-checkout kiosks at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Designed to address manpower shortages and improve customer interaction, these kiosks feature advanced voice interaction technology, combining AI-powered voice recognition with vision inspection capabilities.

This smart integration provides a seamless and efficient ordering experience, reduces queues, minimizes manual entry errors, and enhances loss prevention with automated notifications. It simplifies adding new items, overcomes language barriers, and eases the workload on restaurant staff, enabling them to focus on more valuable tasks.

Moreover, the AI-powered scale measures the weight and computes the price, cross-referencing the values with preset product data and size to ensure accuracy in item recognition and pricing. It supports multiple payments making it easy.

AI-enabled POS with integrated weighing scale for unattended retail

For retail environments like supermarkets and grocery stores, Posiflex is introducing a new generation of POS with weighing scale terminals designed for seamless self-checkout. These terminals feature AI-driven product recognition for automated weight and price calculation, with options for either object recognition or RFID tag scanning. All items in the basket are scanned and priced simultaneously, ensuring a smooth shopping experience. The system supports multiple payment methods, and once payment is made, a high-speed thermal printer generates receipts, QR codes, or promotional offers. Additionally, the second display can showcase promotions to help businesses highlight special items. This streamlined approach enhances the transaction process and boosts overall efficiency.

Spotlights on the latest offerings and award-winning products

Visitors to the Posiflex booth at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will see the brand's latest flagship Mozart BT Series POS terminal - which emphasizes space saving and aesthetics with a high degree of modular integration and hidden designs - and Opera MT Series - a mobile POS tablet that delivers mobility and efficiency with sleek, lightweight designs. Additionally, we will be showcasing the new RT Series POS terminals, featuring the thinnest bezel at less than 4mm.

Guests will also see the HK Series, a dedicated hospitality kiosk designed for hotel self-service check-in/checkout practices that integrates a user-friendly, passport scanner, card reader, printer, and room key dispenser and recycler to address labor shortages and reduced human contact in the post-epidemic era.

Posiflex will also showcase its 2024 iF Design Award-winning products, the crown jewels of the company's innovative efforts, including the Haydn ZT Series - the industry's first clamshell POS terminal - and the Gen9 Base, which integrates a thermal printer and power supply for maximum space efficiency.

